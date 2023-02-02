Buffalo adds Stony Brook to 2028 football schedule

The Buffalo Bulls have added the Stony Brook Seawolves to their 2028 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Buffalo will host Stony Brook at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The game will mark the third meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Bulls defeated the Seawolves in both of their previous meetings, 35-7 in 2011 and 26-23 in five overtimes in 2013. Both contests were played at UB Stadium.

Stony Brook competes in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seawolves finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in CAA action.

With the addition of Stony Brook, Buffalo has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2028 season, which begins with a trip to face Ohio State on Sept. 2. The Bulls are also scheduled to host UMass on Sept. 16 and travel to UConn the following week on Sept. 23.

Buffalo also officially announced today future games against Lafayette in 2024 and St. Francis U. in 2025, but those two contests were previously reported.

The Buffalo Bulls are the first known non-conference opponent for Stony Brook for the 2028 season.

Other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents on Stony Brook’s future schedules include Arkansas State (2023), Marshall (2024), Western Michigan (2024), San Diego State (2025), and Ball State (2026).

Football Schedules