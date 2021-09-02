Lafayette releases 2024 football schedule, includes game at Buffalo

The Lafayette Leopards have released their 2024 football schedule via their fall 2021 record book, and it includes a game at Buffalo.

Lafayette will travel to take on the Buffalo Bulls at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. The two schools have met seven times on the gridiron and the Leopards lead the overall series 6-1.

In addition to Buffalo, Lafayette will play five other non-conference contests in 2024. The Leopards are scheduled to travel to take on Monmouth of the Big South Conference on Sept. 7 and Columbia of the Ivy League on Sept. 21.

Lafayette is slated to open their home schedule at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 14 against the Marist Red Foxes of the Pioneer Football League. The Leopards will also host Robert Morris of the Big South on Sept. 28 and Sacred Heart of the Northeast Conference on Nov. 16.

In Patriot League action in 2024, Lafayette is scheduled to host the Georgetown Hoyas on Oct. 12, Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 26, and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Nov. 23.

Patriot League opponents on the road for Lafayette in 2024 include the Fordham Rams on Oct. 5, Bucknell Bison on Nov. 2, Colgate Raiders on Nov. 9.

Lafayette kicks off the fall 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 when they travel to take on the Air Force Falcons. The game is scheduled for 2:00pm ET and will stream via Stadium.

Future Lafayette Football Schedules