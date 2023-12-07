Buffalo adds Central Connecticut to 2027 football schedule

The Buffalo Bulls have added the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to their 2027 football schedule, it was announced on Thursday.

Buffalo will host Central Connecticut at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their most recent matchup back in 1992, the Bulls traveled to New Britain, Conn., and defeated the Blue Devils 60-27.

Buffalo is a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), while Central Connecticut competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The announcement of the addition of the contest with Central Connecticut was made in conjunction with the addition of a trip to face the Michigan Wolverines to open the 2027 season on Sept. 4. Buffalo’s non-conference schedule also includes a home contest against the Army Black Knights on Sept. 11 and a trip to face the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 25.

Central Connecticut now has three opponents tentatively set on its non-conference schedule in 2027. The Blue Devils are also scheduled to visit the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 11 and host the Dartmouth Big Green on Oct. 16.

