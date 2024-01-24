Boston College adds Duquesne, completes 2024 football schedule

The Boston College Eagles have added a home contest against the Duquesne Dukes, which completes their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Boston College will host Duquesne at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Duquesne is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Dukes won the NEC championship last season and earned an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, but lost in the first round on the road at Youngstown State, 40-7.

The matchup with Duquesne was announced in conjunction with the release of Boston College’s complete ACC football schedule for the 2024 season. Boston College will open the season with an ACC matchup on the road against the Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, before hosting Duquesne just five days later.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Boston College will visit the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 14 before hosting consecutive games at Alumni Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 21 and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 28.

Below is Boston College’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Boston College Football Schedule

09/02 – at Florida State* (Mon.)

09/07 – Duquesne

09/14 – at Missouri

09/21 – Michigan State

09/28 – Western Kentucky

10/05 – at Virginia*

10/12 – OPEN

10/17 – at Virginia Tech* (Thur.)

10/25 – Louisville* (Fri.)

11/02 – OPEN

11/09 – Syracuse*

11/16 – at SMU*

11/23 – North Carolina*

11/30 – Pitt*

* ACC contest.