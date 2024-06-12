Big South-OVC Football Association announces enhanced agreement

The Big South-OVC Football Association announced Wednesday an enhanced agreement with the option to extend past the original 2026 date.

The revised agreement adds a “look-in” clause after the 2026 season that allows the partnership to be extended past 2030 or beyond. The option also exists to add further institutions to the association’s membership.

“After the first successful season of our institutions playing together, it became evident we had developed a special and sustaining football model with a grouping of regionally-aligned institutions that share a similar commitment to the Football Championship Subdivision and that wanted to grow together,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche stated. “We are delighted that our enhanced agreement will allow us to operate as one cohesive unit, provide long-term stability for our football programs and plan for an exciting future of competitive success.”

“Now more than ever, innovative and meaningful partnerships are imperative,” Big South Commissioner Sherika A. Montgomery said. “The Association’s first season of competition displayed just that in creating a highly competitive football model. This enhanced partnership demonstrates our united commitment to continue the growth and advancement of the FCS. I am confident the reaffirmation of this agreement will continue to elevate football student–athlete experiences while strengthening brand exposure and recognition both regionally and nationally.”

The Ohio Valley Conference office will manage the day-to-day operations of the association in partnership with Big South officials.

The current membership of the league includes Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT-Martin, and Western Illinois.

Big South-OVC Football Schedule