Big South-Ohio Valley announce 2024 football schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2024 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with UT Martin at Southeast Missouri.

For the second consecutive season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will compete under a partnership of their football-playing members, dubbed the Big-South-OVC Football Association.

The Bryant Bulldogs and Robert Morris Colonials each depart the conference this summer, while the Western Illinois Leathernecks will join the league. Western Illinois will join returning Big South-OVC members Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.

Each Big South-OVC team will play an eight-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.

Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups were also revealed today through Big South-OVC school releases and are listed below:

McKendree at Western Illinois (Sept. 28)

Tennessee Tech at Samford (Nov. 9)

Seven of the nine Big South-OVC schools appear to have all four of their non-conference games lined up for 2024, except for Gardner-Webb who still has two openings and Southeast Missouri one.

Big South-OVC Football Schedules

2024 Big South-OVC Football Schedule

Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 7

UT Martin at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Sept. 21

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Sept. 28

Charleston Southern at Tennessee State

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb

Saturday, Oct. 5

Western Illinois at Charleston Southern

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin

Tennessee State at Lindenwood

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Western Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 19

Southeast Missouri at Charleston Southern

Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 26

Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

Gardner-Webb at Southeast Missouri

Western Illinois at Lindenwood

Saturday, Nov. 2

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern

Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech

UT Martin at Tennessee State

Saturday, Nov. 9

UT Martin at Charleston Southern

Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb

Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood

Tennessee State at Western Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 16

Charleston Southern at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb

Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin

Saturday, Nov. 23

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech

Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois

Lindenwood at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State