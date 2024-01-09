Big South-Ohio Valley announce 2024 football schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2024 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with UT Martin at Southeast Missouri.
For the second consecutive season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will compete under a partnership of their football-playing members, dubbed the Big-South-OVC Football Association.
The Bryant Bulldogs and Robert Morris Colonials each depart the conference this summer, while the Western Illinois Leathernecks will join the league. Western Illinois will join returning Big South-OVC members Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.
Each Big South-OVC team will play an eight-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups were also revealed today through Big South-OVC school releases and are listed below:
- McKendree at Western Illinois (Sept. 28)
- Tennessee Tech at Samford (Nov. 9)
Seven of the nine Big South-OVC schools appear to have all four of their non-conference games lined up for 2024, except for Gardner-Webb who still has two openings and Southeast Missouri one.
Big South-OVC Football Schedules
- 2024 Charleston Southern Football Schedule
- 2024 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule
- 2024 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule
- 2024 Lindenwood Football Schedule
- 2024 Southeast Missouri Football Schedule
- 2024 Tennessee State Football Schedule
- 2024 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule
- 2024 UT Martin Football Schedule
- 2024 Western Illinois Football Schedule
2024 Big South-OVC Football Schedule
Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 7
UT Martin at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Sept. 28
Charleston Southern at Tennessee State
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb
Saturday, Oct. 5
Western Illinois at Charleston Southern
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
Gardner-Webb at UT Martin
Tennessee State at Lindenwood
Saturday, Oct. 12
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Western Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 19
Southeast Missouri at Charleston Southern
Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb
Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 26
Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Gardner-Webb at Southeast Missouri
Western Illinois at Lindenwood
Saturday, Nov. 2
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern
Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois
Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, Nov. 9
UT Martin at Charleston Southern
Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb
Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood
Tennessee State at Western Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 16
Charleston Southern at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb
Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Saturday, Nov. 23
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech
Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois
Lindenwood at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
What I think should happen is that the Big South trade Charleston-Southern and Gardner-Webb to the SoCon for UNC Greensboro, and in turn Chattanooga and ETSU join the OVC.
Z-Man please stop acting like a greedy little child & act like a mature adult & please stop dismantling College Football & enjoy the sport.
Ever hear of a little thing called the First Amendment?