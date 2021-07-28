Big South announces 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3, ESPN+

The Big South Conference has announced their 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3 and ESPN+, which includes over 40 contests set for broadcast.
Eight Big South Ingles “Game of the Week” contests are set to stream on ESPN+ and air locally via Nexstar, beginning with Monmouth at Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 18. Additionally, the ESPN3 “Game of the Week” package includes eight contests beginning with Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Oct. 2.
To date, 56 of the 66 football games involving teams from the Big South are scheduled to be televised this season. TV coverage for the remaining 10 games is “…expected to be announced soon.”
Below is the full slate of games, which begins with Reinhardt at Kennesaw State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN+.
Big South 2021 Football TV Schedule on ESPN, ESPN+
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Reinhardt at Kennesaw State – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 4
Campbell at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN3
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN3
Virginia Union at Hampton – 6pm, ESPN+
Monmouth at Middle Tennessee State – 7pm, ESPN3
North Alabama at Southeastern Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 10
North Carolina A&T at Duke – 8pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACC RSN
Robert Morris at Central Michigan – 3pm, ESPN3
Elon at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN3
Hampton at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPN3
Chattanooga at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+/WHDF
Saturday, Sept. 18
Presbyterian at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+
Monmouth at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
Lincoln at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Wofford – 6pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 25
Howard at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+
Holy Cross at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+
Charleston Southern at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+
Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+
N.C. Central at North Carolina A&T – 6pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 2
Gardner-Webb at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+
Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN3
Norfolk State at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+
Campbell at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 9
Princeton at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+
North Alabama at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
Kennesaw State at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN3
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris – 3pm, ESPN+
Campbell at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 16
Monmouth at Campbell – 1pm, ESPN3
North Carolina A&T at Kennesaw State – 5pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
Hampton at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Robert Morris at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 23
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb – 1:30pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
North Carolina A&T at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN+
Charleston Southern at North Alabama – 3pm, ESPN3
Kennesaw State at Campbell – 4pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hampton at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN3
Campbell at Charleston Southern – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
Monmouth at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State – 1pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 6
Kennesaw State at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at Charleston Southern – 1pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Hampton – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
North Alabama at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN3
Saturday, Nov. 13
Robert Morris at Monmouth – 12pm, ESPN+
Hampton at Campbell – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb – 1:30pm, ESPN3
Kennesaw State at North Alabama – 3pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 20
Campbell at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN3
North Alabama at Hampton – 1pm, ESPN+
Monmouth at Kennesaw State – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar