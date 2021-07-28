Big South announces 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3, ESPN+

The Big South Conference has announced their 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3 and ESPN+, which includes over 40 contests set for broadcast.

Eight Big South Ingles “Game of the Week” contests are set to stream on ESPN+ and air locally via Nexstar, beginning with Monmouth at Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 18. Additionally, the ESPN3 “Game of the Week” package includes eight contests beginning with Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Oct. 2.

To date, 56 of the 66 football games involving teams from the Big South are scheduled to be televised this season. TV coverage for the remaining 10 games is “…expected to be announced soon.”

Below is the full slate of games, which begins with Reinhardt at Kennesaw State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN+.

Big South 2021 Football TV Schedule on ESPN, ESPN+

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Reinhardt at Kennesaw State – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 4

Campbell at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN3

Virginia Union at Hampton – 6pm, ESPN+

Monmouth at Middle Tennessee State – 7pm, ESPN3

North Alabama at Southeastern Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 10

North Carolina A&T at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 11

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACC RSN

Robert Morris at Central Michigan – 3pm, ESPN3

Elon at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN3

Hampton at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPN3

Chattanooga at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+/WHDF

Saturday, Sept. 18

Presbyterian at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+

Monmouth at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Lincoln at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Wofford – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 25

Howard at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

Holy Cross at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+

N.C. Central at North Carolina A&T – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 2

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+

Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN3

Norfolk State at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+

Campbell at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 9

Princeton at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN+

North Alabama at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Kennesaw State at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN3

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris – 3pm, ESPN+

Campbell at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 16

Monmouth at Campbell – 1pm, ESPN3

North Carolina A&T at Kennesaw State – 5pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Hampton at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Robert Morris at North Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 23

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb – 1:30pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

North Carolina A&T at Hampton – 2pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at North Alabama – 3pm, ESPN3

Kennesaw State at Campbell – 4pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hampton at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN3

Campbell at Charleston Southern – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 6

Kennesaw State at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Charleston Southern – 1pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Hampton – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

North Alabama at Monmouth – 1pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth – 12pm, ESPN+

Hampton at Campbell – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Kennesaw State at North Alabama – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 20

Campbell at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN3

North Alabama at Hampton – 1pm, ESPN+

Monmouth at Kennesaw State – 1pm, ESPN+/Nexstar

Big South Football Schedule