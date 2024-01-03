Bethune-Cookman releases 2024 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have released their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Bethune-Cookman opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the USF Bulls. One week later on Sept. 7, the Wildcats opens their home slate at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., against the Mercer Bears.

Another road trip is up next as the Wildcats will travel north to face the Western Michigan Broncos on Sept. 14. That’s followed by Bethune-Cookman’s non-conference finale at home against the Clark Atlanta Panthers on Sept. 21.

Bethune-Cookman opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play at home on Sept. 28 against the Alabama State Hornets. Other SWAC foes scheduled to visit Daytona Stadium in 2024 include Jackson State on Oct. 26 (Homecoming) and Grambling State on Nov. 2.

The Wildcats’ SWAC road slate in 2024 includes Alabama A&M on Oct. 12, Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 19, Southern on Nov. 9, and Texas Southern on Nov. 16.

B-C will wrap up the 2024 regular-season against SWAC foe Florida A&M in the Florida Blue Florida Classic on Nov. 23 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Below is Bethune-Cookman’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

08/31 – at USF

09/07 – Mercer

09/14 – at Western Michigan

09/21 – Clark Atlanta

09/28 – Alabama State*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Alabama A&M*

10/19 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/26 – Jackson State*

11/02 – Grambling State*

11/09 – at Southern*

11/16 – at Texas Southern*

11/23 – Florida A&M* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Bethune-Cookman finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. It was the first season for the Wildcats under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who played at B-C from 1992 through 1995.