Bethune-Cookman adds Savannah State to 2023 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have added the Savannah State Tigers to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by SSU.

Bethune-Cookman will host Savannah State at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the 51st overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Bethune-Cookman and Savannah State first met on the gridiron in 1925. The two schools were both members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) from 2010 through 2019.

Savannah State University is a public historically black university located in Savannah, Ga. The Tigers are members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (SIAC) in Division II.

Savannah State is the third non-conference opponent for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in 2023. Bethune-Cookman is scheduled to open the season on the road against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 2 and will also visit the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The SWAC schedule for Bethune-Cookman has not yet been announced. Based on last season’s schedule, the Wildcats should host Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State and travel to face Alabama State and Jackson State. B-C will also face Florida A&M in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Bethune-Cookman’s three opponents from the SWAC West will be announced at a later date.

