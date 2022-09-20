Bedlam Series finished when Oklahoma joins SEC, per report

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, both current members of the Big 12 Conference, play an annual football contest that is nicknamed “The Bedlam Series.”

Bedlam, as its most commonly referred to, was first played in 1904 and has been contested each season since 1910. Last season, Oklahoma State ended a six-game losing streak in the Bedlam Series when they defeated Oklahoma 37-33 at home at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. However, the Sooners still lead the overall series with the Cowboys, 90-19-7.

The two schools are scheduled to meet this season at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 19. Unfortunately, that could be one of the final few meetings between the two schools due to the Sooners departing the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.

According to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, athletic directors at both schools indicated that the Bedlam Series will not continue, which is another historic rivalry claimed by conference realignment.

Bedlam Series b/w Oklahoma & Oklahoma State is done when OU joins SEC, both ADs told @ActionNetworkHQ. Bedlam Series is latest iconic rivalry destroyed by conference realignmenthttps://t.co/8okSJVAicK — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2022

With both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State being in the same conference, Bedlam was an easy game to schedule each season. As a non-conference game in the future, that will be more difficult. The Big 12 currently plays a nine-game conference schedule and three non-conference games, whereas the SEC plays an eight-game league slate with four non-conference opponents.

Oklahoma State also has a full non-conference schedule for the foreseeable future, at least in their eyes. The Cowboys have a Power Five opponent scheduled for each season through 2029, and then from 2032 through 2037.

“It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg told The Action Network. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

Oklahoma, which will have more flexibility in their non-conference scheduling if the SEC retains an eight-game league slate, says that Oklahoma State is not interested in meeting in the future.

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings),” Oklahoma Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione said.

Hopefully when conference realignment slows down and the SEC cements their future football scheduling format, the Sooners and Cowboys will return to the negotiating table.

