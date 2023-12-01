BC, Ottawa to play in 2024 Touchdown Pacific game in Victoria

The BC Lions will host the Ottawa Redblacks in a neutral-site game in 2024 dubbed Touchdown Pacific, the CFL has announced.

BC and Ottawa will square off on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, British Columbia. The stadium has a seating capacity of 3,800 but will be expanded to hold 10,000 to 14,000 fans.

“This is a special day for Canadian football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Our great game is for all Canadians – it brings us together and it unites us as a country. The Touchdown Series is about opening our game to new fans and new communities, and showing them that the CFL is their league, too.

“From the cheers of the crowd and the impact in the community, to the fun, fast and entertaining action on the field – we can’t wait to deliver the full CFL experience to everyone in Victoria!”

According to the release, Touchdown Pacific is “…the latest installment in the Touchdown Series, following five Touchdown Atlantic events that celebrated Canadian football and deepened its imprint throughout the East Coast. The 2023 edition generated over $10M in overall economic impact, benefitting businesses and communities across the region.”

“Through this series of neutral site games, we’re building bridges and helping ensure the future of our game,” said Commissioner Ambrosie. “We’re proud of all we’ve built in Atlantic Canada, and we remain in conversation with a highly engaged and motivated prospective owner in Halifax. That door remains open and that dream is alive.

“Touchdown Pacific was born out of a desire to strengthen the ties between Canadian football and another corner of our amazing country, and we look forward to an incredible event next year!”

British Columbia will also host the 111th Grey Cup next season, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver. BC Place is the home of the BC Lions.

The 2024 CFL schedule has not yet been announced. If the release holds true to previous seasons, it should be revealed in mid-December.