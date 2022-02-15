Baylor adds UAlbany to 2022 football schedule

The Baylor Bears have added the UAlbany Great Danes to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Baylor will host UAlbany at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The game will be the season opener for both schools and will mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

UAlbany is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Great Danes finished the fall 2021 season 2-9 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

“The team is excited to open the 2022 season at Baylor,” said UAlbany head coach Greg Gattuso. “We obviously understand the challenges we face playing a top-10 FBS team, but it will be a great experience for our Great Danes and for our fans.”

Baylor was previously scheduled to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to open the 2022 season, but the Bulldogs backed out of the game and scheduled a road game against the Missouri Tigers.

The remainder of Baylor’s non-conference schedule in 2022 includes a road contest at the BYU Cougars on Sept. 10 and a home tilt with the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 17.

Baylor’s Big 12 Conference slate has also been announced. The Bears will host Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, and TCU and will travel to face Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas.

