Austin Peay announces 2023 football schedule

The Austin Peay Governors have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and a trip to Tennessee among the 11 total games.

Austin Peay opens the 2023 season with two straight non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Govs then open their home schedule at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., against in-state rival East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Austin Peay’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consists of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

APSU hits the road for its first ASUN-WAC league game on Saturday, Sept. 23, to take on Stephen F. Austin at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas. A trip to St. Charles, Mo., to take on Lindenwood then closes September one week later at Hunter Stadium.

The Govs will take a breather during the first week of October, before 2022 Big South champion Gardner-Webb travels to Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 14. A trip to Cedar City, Utah, to take on Southern Utah awaits the following week (Oct. 21), with North Alabama visiting Fortera Stadium to bring an end to 2023’s tenth month (Oct. 28).

Austin Peay then travels to Richmond, Ky., to take on former Ohio Valley Conference rival Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Govs then close the season with back-to-back home games against Utah Tech on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Central Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Below is Austin Peay’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Austin Peay Football Schedule

09/02 – at Southern Illinois

09/09 – at Tennessee

09/16 – ETSU

09/23 – at Stephen F. Austin*

09/30 – at Lindenwood

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Gardner-Webb

10/21 – Southern Utah*

10/28 – North Alabama*

11/04 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/11 – Utah Tech*

11/18 – Central Arkansas*

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Austin Peay finished the 2022 campaign 3-2 in the ASUN (7-4 overall). The Govs did not make the FCS playoffs.