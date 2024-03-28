Auburn adds Mercer to 2025 football schedule

The Auburn Tigers have added the Mercer Bears to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Mercer University was obtained from Auburn University via a state open records request.

Auburn will host Mercer at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. The Tigers will pay the Bears a $475,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Auburn and Mercer first met on the gridiron in 1896 and have played a total of 13 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2022, the Tigers defeated the Bears, 42-16, to extend their unbeaten record in the series to 13-0.

Mercer is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Last season, Mercer advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, but fell on the road at eventual national champion South Dakota State, 41-0, and finished the season 9-4 overall (6-2 SoCon).

With the addition of Mercer, Auburn has tentatively completed its non-conference football schedule in 2025. The Tigers are slated to open the season on the road against the Baylor Bears on Aug. 30 before hosting back-to-back home contests against the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 6 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 13.

Earlier this month, the SEC announced the conference opponents for each team in 2025, which are the same as 2024 but with the sites flipped. Auburn will host Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Missouri and will visit Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

Mercer now has two announced non-conference opponents for 2025, and both are road contests. In addition to visiting Auburn, the Bears will make the trip to play the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 11.

