Army, Old Dominion schedule four-game football series beginning in 2029

The Army Black Knights and the Old Dominion Monarchs have scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2029, ODU announced on Wednesday.

The series will begin with Army hosting Old Dominion at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The following season, the series will shift to Old Dominion’s Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030.

Following a one season pause, the series will resume with the Black Knights hosting the Monarchs in West Point on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032. The four-game series will then conclude with Old Dominion hosting Army at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2033.

The 2029 Army-Old Dominion game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Army, Old Dominion now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Monarchs are scheduled to play at East Carolina and host Virginia Tech in 2029, while in 2030 they will host East Carolina and travel to Virginia Tech.

Old Dominion also officially announced today a future home-and-home series with Bowling Green that we reported last week. Old Dominion will travel to play Bowling Green at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 and will host the Falcons at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031.

