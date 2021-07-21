Bowling Green, Old Dominion schedule football series for 2024, 2031

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Old Dominion Monarchs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2024 and 2031, according to Bowling Green’s official athletics website.

In the first game of the series, Bowling Green will host Old Dominion at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The series will conclude seven seasons later with the Falcons traveling to take on the Monarchs at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031.

The 2024 Bowling Green-Old Dominion contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Falcons are a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), while the Monarchs compete in Conference USA.

With the addition of Old Dominion, Bowling Green has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Falcons are scheduled to open the season at home against Fordham on Thursday, Aug. 29. Their slate also includes road contests at Penn State on Sept. 7 and at Texas A&M on Sept. 21.

Old Dominion is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Bowling Green in 2031.

The Monarchs have also tentatively completed their 2024 non-conference schedule with the addition of Bowling Green. Old Dominion is slated to open the season at South Carolina on Aug. 31 and will host back-to-back home contests against East Carolina on Sept. 7 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 14.

Bowling Green joins contests at home against Virginia Tech (Sept. 6) and on the road at East Carolina (Sept. 20) on Old Dominion’s 2031 schedule.

