Army football to host Air Force at Michie Stadium in 2024

The Army Black Knights will host the Air Force Falcons at Michie Stadium in 2024, Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie announced on Wednesday.

Army and Air Force will square off at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The game will mark the first Air Force-Army contest played at Michie Stadium since 2020, which did not have fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 Air Force at Army contest will be televised by CBS or CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The exact television station and kickoff time will be announced later this spring.

Last season, Army and Air Force played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., which resulted in a 23-3 Army victory. With the victory over Air Force and its win over Navy in the 2023 Army-Navy Game, the Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since the 2020 season.

In 2021 and 2022, the Army-Air Force contest was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the matchup was dubbed the Commanders’ Classic.

Air Force and Army first met on the gridiron in 1959 and have played 58 contests overall. The Black Knights have won three of the last four meetings with the Falcons, but Air Force still leads the all-time series, 38-19-1.

Beginning with the 2024 season, Army will join the American Athletic Conference. The Black Knights will continue to play Air Force as part of their non-conference schedule each season.

Additionally, Army and Navy, although soon-to-be American Athletic Conference mates, will continue to play the Army-Navy Game the second Saturday of December and it will count as a non-conference contest for both teams.

