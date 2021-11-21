Army announces 2022 football schedule

The Army West Point Black Knights have officially announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes six games in West Point.

Army opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The Black Knights open their home schedule at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 10 against the UTSA Roadrunners. Army then hosts two more opponents in West Point — the Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 17 and, after an open date, the Georgia State Panthers on Oct. 1.

The Black Knights then travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Oct. 8 before returning to West Point to host consecutive games against the Colgate Raiders on Oct. 15 and the ULM Warhawks on Oct. 22.

On Saturday Nov. 5, Army will play Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The two schools also squared off in Arlington in 2021.

A road trip to take on the Troy Trojans follows on Nov. 12 before Army hosts the UConn Huskies at Michie Stadium on Nov. 19. One week later on Nov. 26, the Black Knights travel to take on the UMass Minutemen.

Army closes out the regular-season with the annual Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, which is set for Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Below is Army’s complete football schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their full schedule that will be updated with kickoff times, TV, etc. as the season approaches.

2022 Army Football Schedule

09/03 – at Coastal Carolina

09/10 – UTSA

09/17 – Villanova

10/01 – Georgia State

10/08 – at Wake Forest

10/15 – Colgate

10/22 – ULM

11/05 – Air Force (in Arlington, TX)

11/12 – at Troy

11/19 – UConn

11/26 – at UMass

12/03 – OFF

12/10 – Navy (in Philadelphia, PA)

The Black Knights are 7-3 so far this season. Army closes out their 2021 slate with games at Liberty on Nov. 27 and against Navy on Dec. 11. in East Rutherford, N.J.