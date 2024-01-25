Arkansas-Pine Bluff announces 2024 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and a neutral-site contest.

UAPB opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The two in-state schools will square off at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.

The following week on Sept. 7, the Golden Lions open their home slate at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

Next up for UAPB is a neutral-site contest, the 2024 Southern Heritage Classic, on Sept. 14 against the Tennessee State Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff returns home on Sept. 21 to wrap up its non-conference slate at Simmons Bank Field against the Central Arkansas Bears.

After an open date, the Golden Lions travel to kickoff Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action, venturing to Lorman, Miss., to take on Alcorn State on Oct. 5. Additional road contests for UAPB include tilts at Grambling State on Oct. 19, Jackson State on Nov. 2, and Southern on Nov. 16.

SWAC opponents running through the visiting tunnel at Simmons Bank Field in 2024 include Prairie View A&M on Oct. 12, Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 26 (Homecoming), Alabama A&M on Nov. 9, and Texas Southern on Nov. 23.

Below is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

08/31 – at Arkansas

09/07 – Arkansas Baptist

09/14 – Tennessee State (in Memphis, TN)

09/21 – Central Arkansas

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at Alcorn State*

10/12 – Prairie View A&M*

10/19 – at Grambling State*

10/26 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/02 – at Jackson State*

11/09 – Alabama A&M*

11/16 – at Southern*

11/23 – Texas Southern*

* SWAC contest.

UAPB finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in SWAC play. The season was the first for the Golden Lions under head coach Alonzo Hampton, who came to Pine Bluff after serving as the special teams coordinator at ULM.