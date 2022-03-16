Arkansas-Pine Bluff announces 2022 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes four home contests and 11 games overall.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning at home at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Lane College Dragons. The Golden Lions host the North American Stallions the following week on Sept. 10 before traveling to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 17.

Non-conference contests against Lane College and North American were previously unannounced.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action with back-to-back games on the road at Alcorn State on Sept. 24 and at Southern on Oct. 1. The Golden Lions will also visit Florida A&M on Oct. 29, Grambling State on Nov. 5, and Alabama State on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Turkey Day Classic.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Simmons Bank Field in 2022 include Texas Southern on Oct. 8 (Homecoming) and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 12.

The Golden Lions will also take on Alabama A&M in the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic in St. Louis, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16. A venue for that contest was not announced.

Below is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

09/03 – Lane College

09/10 – North American

09/17 – at Oklahoma State

09/24 – at Alcorn State *

10/01 – at Southern*

10/08 – Texas Southern*

10/16 – Alabama A&M* (in St. Louis)

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – at Florida A&M*

11/05 – at Grambling State*

11/12 – Prairie View A&M*

11/19 – OFF

11/24 – Alabama State*

* SWAC contest.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished the fall 2021 SWAC season 1-7 in conference action and 2-9 overall. The Golden Lions are entering their third season under head coach Doc Gamble, who has a 6-10 overall record at the school.