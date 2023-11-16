Appalachian State, Charlotte to open 2025 season in Duke’s Mayo Classic

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Charlotte 49ers will play in the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic, both schools announced Thursday.

Appalachian State and Charlotte will square off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is the organizer of the event.

“We are thrilled to add this passionate regional rivalry to our upcoming slate of Duke’s Mayo Classic games,” said CSF executive director Danny Morrison. “We believe the atmosphere in the Queen City will be electric and both the Mountaineers and 49ers will be well represented.”

Appalachian State and Charlotte have met three times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 3-0 lead in the series.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 college football season in Bank of America Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers,” said App State director of athletics Doug Gillin. “We have an incredible base of alumni and fans in the Charlotte area as evidenced by the crowd in our last Duke’s Mayo Classic appearance. These kinds of matchups are great for the state of North Carolina and great for college football. Thank you to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for this opportunity.”

The kickoff time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

“What an exciting match-up to kick off the 2025 season!” said Mike Hill, Charlotte’s director of athletics. “We have tremendous respect for App State and look forward to battling them at Bank of America Stadium in front of a huge crowd of Niners and Mountaineers fans. Thanks to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for putting this great game together.”

App State has two other non-conference opponents scheduled in 2025. The Mountaineers will host the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 6 and the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 20.

Charlotte’s 2025 non-conference slate is now full with the addition of the Duke’s Mayo Classic contest. After opening against App State, the 49ers will host back-to-back games against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 6 and the Monmouth Hawks on Sept. 13 before visiting Georgia late in the season on Nov. 22.

Football Schedules