American football schedule format, opponents set for 2024 season

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2024 season, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Beginning in 2024, the Army Black Knights will join The American, while the SMU Mustangs will depart for the ACC. Army will join existing members Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.
Each American team will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. Additionally, all 14 American teams will continue to compete in one division as the conference has the past few years. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the American Football Championship Game.
Listed below is the list of opponents for each American team for the 2024 season. The complete American football schedule for 2024 will be announced in February.
2024 American Football Opponents
Home: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, UTSA
Away: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Home: UAB, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane
Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, Rice
Home: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, UTSA
Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa
Home: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida
Away: East Carolina, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa
Home: UAB, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice
Away: Navy, South Florida, UTSA, Tulane
Home: Charlotte, Memphis, Temple, Tulane
Away: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, South Florida
Home: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Temple, UTSA
Home: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA
Away: UAB, Army, Memphis, Tulane
Home: Army, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulsa
Away: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane
Home: Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple
Away: UAB, Charlotte, Navy, North Texas
Home: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UTSA
Away: UAB, North Texas, South Florida, Temple
Home: Navy, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida
Home: UAB, Memphis, Navy, Tulsa
Away: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Tulane
Home: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Temple
Away: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa
USF had better be improved because its American road schedule appears to be tough overall.
Army & Navy not playing each other.?
There goes the best college football tradition.
Greed has ruined college football.