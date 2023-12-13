American football schedule format, opponents set for 2024 season

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2024 season, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Beginning in 2024, the Army Black Knights will join The American, while the SMU Mustangs will depart for the ACC. Army will join existing members Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

Each American team will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. Additionally, all 14 American teams will continue to compete in one division as the conference has the past few years. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the American Football Championship Game.

Listed below is the list of opponents for each American team for the 2024 season. The complete American football schedule for 2024 will be announced in February.

2024 American Football Opponents

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, UTSA

Away: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Home: UAB, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane

Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, Rice

EAST CAROLINA PIRATES

Home: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Home: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida

Away: East Carolina, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa

MEMPHIS TIGERS

Home: UAB, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice

Away: Navy, South Florida, UTSA, Tulane

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Home: Charlotte, Memphis, Temple, Tulane

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, South Florida

NORTH TEXAS

Home: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Temple, UTSA

RICE OWLS

Home: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Memphis, Tulane

TEMPLE OWLS

Home: Army, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulsa

Away: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Home: Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple

Away: UAB, Charlotte, Navy, North Texas

TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

Home: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UTSA

Away: UAB, North Texas, South Florida, Temple

UAB BLAZERS

Home: Navy, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida

USF BULLS

Home: UAB, Memphis, Navy, Tulsa

Away: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Tulane

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

Home: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Temple

Away: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa