American football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 37 games in the first three weeks.
The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 2:30pm ET.
Week 1 action in The American begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the UAB Blazers hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (8:00pm ET, ESPN+) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8:00pm ET, ESPN+).
The remaining 11 American teams are scheduled to begin their 2023 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2. The schedule is highlighted by several games — East Carolina at Michigan (Noon ET, Peacock), Cal at North Texas (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and UTSA at Houston (7:00pm ET, FS1).
The American has also announced 16 game times and television for matchups from Sept. 23 through Dec. 9.
The 2023 American Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 will be televised by ABC or ESPN at 4:00pm ET.
Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 31. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
American football schedule: Early season 2023 kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Navy vs. Notre Dame (Ireland) – 2:30pm, NBC
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
North Carolina A&T at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
East Carolina at Michigan – 12pm, Peacock
Louisiana Tech at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Akron at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Rice at Texas – 3:30pm, FOX
USF at Western Kentucky – 3:30pm, CBSSN
California at North Texas – 4pm, ESPNU
SC State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
Monmouth at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Houston – 7pm, FS1
South Alabama at Tulane – 8pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Wagner at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Ole Miss at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Washington – 5pm, P12N
Ohio at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
North Texas at FIU – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Florida A&M at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Maryland – 7:30pm, NBC
Temple at Rutgers – 7:30pm, BTN
SMU at Oklahoma – TBD – ESPN+
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
Army at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Norfolk State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Alabama at USF – 3:30pm, ABC
Oklahoma at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Tulane at Southern Miss – 4pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at UAB – 7pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Louisiana Tech – 7pm, ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at SMU – 7pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Florida – 7pm, SECN+
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
Temple at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
USF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
SMU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
Tulane at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
Rice at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
SMU at Temple – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS
Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
North Texas at SMU – 9pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
USF at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
East Carolina at Navy – TBA, ESPN network
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Game TBD – 12pm, ESPN
Game TBD – 3:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
American Football Championship – 4pm, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.) – 3pm, CBS
