American football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 37 games in the first three weeks.

The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Week 1 action in The American begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the UAB Blazers hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (8:00pm ET, ESPN+) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8:00pm ET, ESPN+).

The remaining 11 American teams are scheduled to begin their 2023 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2. The schedule is highlighted by several games — East Carolina at Michigan (Noon ET, Peacock), Cal at North Texas (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and UTSA at Houston (7:00pm ET, FS1).

The American has also announced 16 game times and television for matchups from Sept. 23 through Dec. 9.

The 2023 American Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 will be televised by ABC or ESPN at 4:00pm ET.

Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 31. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Navy vs. Notre Dame (Ireland) – 2:30pm, NBC

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

North Carolina A&T at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

East Carolina at Michigan – 12pm, Peacock

Louisiana Tech at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Akron at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Rice at Texas – 3:30pm, FOX

USF at Western Kentucky – 3:30pm, CBSSN

California at North Texas – 4pm, ESPNU

SC State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Monmouth at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Houston – 7pm, FS1

South Alabama at Tulane – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Wagner at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Ole Miss at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at Washington – 5pm, P12N

Ohio at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

North Texas at FIU – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Maryland – 7:30pm, NBC

Temple at Rutgers – 7:30pm, BTN

SMU at Oklahoma – TBD – ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Army at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Norfolk State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Alabama at USF – 3:30pm, ABC

Oklahoma at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Tulane at Southern Miss – 4pm, ESPNU

Georgia State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at UAB – 7pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Louisiana Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at SMU – 7pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Florida – 7pm, SECN+

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Temple at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

USF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

SMU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Tulane at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Rice at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

SMU at Temple – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

North Texas at SMU – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

USF at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

East Carolina at Navy – TBA, ESPN network

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Game TBD – 12pm, ESPN

Game TBD – 3:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

American Football Championship – 4pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.) – 3pm, CBS

