American announces time/TV updates for two football games in 2023

The American Athletic Conference has announced time and TV updates for two football games in 2023.

The 42nd Bayou Bucket Classic, which features the Rice Owls hosting the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, will be televised by the NFL Network at 7:00pm / 6:00pm CT on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This will mark the first time that the Bayou Bucket is televised by the NFL Network. Rice has appeared on the NFL Network twice previously. In their debut in the 2008 Texas Bowl, the Owls defeated Western Michigan 38-14.

The second game announced is an American Athletic Conference matchup between the East Carolina Pirates and the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game will kickoff at 12:00pm ET and will be broadcast by an ESPN network to be determined.

Beginning with the 2023 season, the American Athletic Conference will consist of 14 football members. New to The American this season are Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and USF. Three schools, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, departed The American for the Big 12.

The 2023 American football schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Navy Midshipmen take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

