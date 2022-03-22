Alcorn State announces 2022 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home contests and 11 games overall.

Alcorn State opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning at home at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The Braves then travel for consecutive road contests at the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 10 and at the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 17.

Alcorn State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action at home in Lorman on Sept. 24 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Braves will also host Texas Southern on Oct. 22, Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 12, and Jackson State on Nov. 19.

Road SWAC foes for Alcorn State in 2022 include Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 8, Southern on Oct. 15, Grambling on Oct. 29, and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 5.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Alcorn State Football Schedule

09/03 – Stephen F. Austin

09/10 – at Tulane

09/17 – at McNeese

09/24 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/01 – OFF

10/08 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/15 – at Southern*

10/22 – Texas Southern*

10/29 – at Grambling State*

11/05 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/12 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/19 – Jackson State*

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the fall 2021 SWAC season 6-5 in conference action and 5-3 overall. The Braves last won the SWAC championship in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.