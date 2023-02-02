search

Alabama State Hornets announce 2023 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley - February 1, 2023
The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Alabama State opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Southern. However, the matchup will be a non-conference contest and the game will not count in the conference standings.

The following week on Sept. 9, Alabama State hosts Miles College in a non-conference matchup, which was previously unannounced. ASU’s third and final non-conference opponent is Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Nov. 23, which is the regular-season finale.

Alabama State opens SWAC play on Sept. 23 on the road at Florida A&M. Other road conference foes include Jackson State on Oct. 14, Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 11, and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 18.

SWAC opponents scheduled to visit ASU Stadium in 2023 include Alcorn State on Sept. 30 and Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 7. The Hornets will also play neutral-site contests against Alabama A&M on Oct. 28 (in Birmingham, Ala.) and Grambling State on Nov. 4 (in Mobile, Ala.).

Below is Alabama State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Alabama State Football Schedule

  • 09/02 – Southern
  • 09/09 – Miles College
  • 09/16 – OFF
  • 09/23 – at Florida A&M*
  • 09/30 – Alcorn State*
  • 10/07 – Bethune-Cookman*
  • 10/14 – at Jackson State*
  • 10/21 – OFF
  • 10/28 – Alabama A&M* (in Birmingham)
  • 11/04 – Grambling* (in Mobile)
  • 11/11 – at Mississippi Valley State*
  • 11/18 – at Prairie View A&M*
  • 11/23 – Tuskegee

* SWAC contest.

Alabama State finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. It was the first season under head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., who played and lettered at ASU from 1988 through 1991.

