Alabama A&M announces 2024 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Alabama A&M opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., with back-to-back contests against Kentucky State on Sept. 7 and Fayetteville State on Sept. 14. Both contests were previously unannounced.

Another road trip is up next as the Bulldogs will travel north to face the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 21 in Clarksville, Tenn., which closes out the non-conference portion of the Bulldogs’ schedule.

Alabama A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road on Sept. 28 against the Florida A&M Rattlers. The Bulldogs will also visit Alabama State on Oct. 26 (in Birmingham, Ala.), Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 9, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 23.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Louis Crews Stadium in 2024 include Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 12 for Homecoming, Southern on Nov. 2, and Grambling State on Nov. 16. Alabama A&M will also face Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 5.

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

08/31 – at Auburn

09/07 – Kentucky State

09/14 – Fayetteville State

09/21 – at Austin Peay

09/28 – at Florida A&M*

10/05 – Jackson State* (in Mobile, AL)

10/12 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham, AL)

11/02 – Southern*

11/09 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/16 – Grambling State*

11/23 – at Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama A&M finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 3-5 in SWAC play. It was the sixth season for the Bulldogs under head coach Connell Maynor, who has a 34-26 overall record at the school.