Alabama A&M adds Georgetown College to 2024 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have added the Georgetown College Tigers to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from Georgetown College.

Alabama A&M announced its 2024 football schedule back in January, which included a home contest on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the Fayetteville State Broncos. That game has been canceled, and Alabama A&M will instead host the Georgetown College Tigers on the same date at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala.

Georgetown College, located in Georgetown, Ky., is a member of the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Tigers won the Mid-South championship last season and advanced to the NAIA Semifinals.

Alabama A&M is slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium against Kentucky State on Sept. 7.

Following the contest against Georgetown College, the Bulldogs will travel north to face the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 21 in Clarksville, Tenn., which closes out the non-conference portion of the Bulldogs’ schedule.

Alabama A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road on Sept. 28 against the Florida A&M Rattlers. The Bulldogs will also visit Alabama State on Oct. 26 (in Birmingham, Ala.), Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 9, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 23.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Louis Crews Stadium in 2024 include Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 12 for Homecoming, Southern on Nov. 2, and Grambling State on Nov. 16. Alabama A&M will also face Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 5.

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

08/31 – at Auburn

09/07 – Kentucky State

09/14 – Georgetown College

09/21 – at Austin Peay

09/28 – at Florida A&M*

10/05 – Jackson State* (in Mobile, AL)

10/12 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham, AL)

11/02 – Southern*

11/09 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/16 – Grambling State*

11/23 – at Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.