ACC football schedule 2023: Three additional kickoff times, TV set

The ACC has revealed three additional kickoff times and television designations for their football schedule in 2023.

The three kickoff times, two of which are in Week 2 with the remaining one in Week 3, were set following the announcement last week that the conference is moving their Raycom Sports football broadcasts to The CW.

The first ACC football game to appear on The CW features the Pitt Panthers hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats of the Big 12 on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET on The CW.

One week later on Saturday, Sept. 16, The CW will broadcast the VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack football game. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm ET.

With the Cincinnati-Pitt and VMI-NC State games on The CW, the final game without a kickoff time — Western Michigan at Syracuse — was set for a 3:30pm ET kickoff with live streaming coverage via ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

Below is the complete ACC football TV schedule for the first three weeks of the 2023 season (all times Eastern):

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Elon at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

NC State at UConn – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Miami (Ohio) at Miami – 7pm, ACCN

Louisville vs. Ga. Tech (at M-B Stadium) – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) – 12pm, ABC

Northern Illinois at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Wofford at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN

Colgate at Syracuse – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Clemson at Duke – 8pm, ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Murray State at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN

Notre Dame at NC State – 12pm, ABC

Purdue at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN2

James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU

Holy Cross at Boston College – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

SC State at Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Clemson – 2:15pm, ACCN

Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC

WMU at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN

Lafayette at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Cincinnati at Pitt – 6:30pm, The CW

Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7:30pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Virginia at Maryland – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ABC

Louisville vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) – 12pm, BTN

VMI at NC State – 2pm, The CW

Minnesota at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Northwestern at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Georgia Tech at Mississippi – 7:30pm, SECN

Pitt at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC

Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC

Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

