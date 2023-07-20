ACC football schedule 2023: Three additional kickoff times, TV set

The ACC has revealed three additional kickoff times and television designations for their football schedule in 2023.
The three kickoff times, two of which are in Week 2 with the remaining one in Week 3, were set following the announcement last week that the conference is moving their Raycom Sports football broadcasts to The CW.
The first ACC football game to appear on The CW features the Pitt Panthers hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats of the Big 12 on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET on The CW.
One week later on Saturday, Sept. 16, The CW will broadcast the VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack football game. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm ET.
With the Cincinnati-Pitt and VMI-NC State games on The CW, the final game without a kickoff time — Western Michigan at Syracuse — was set for a 3:30pm ET kickoff with live streaming coverage via ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.
Below is the complete ACC football TV schedule for the first three weeks of the 2023 season (all times Eastern):
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Elon at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
NC State at UConn – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Miami (Ohio) at Miami – 7pm, ACCN
Louisville vs. Ga. Tech (at M-B Stadium) – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) – 12pm, ABC
Northern Illinois at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Wofford at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN
Colgate at Syracuse – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
Clemson at Duke – 8pm, ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
Murray State at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN
Notre Dame at NC State – 12pm, ABC
Purdue at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN2
James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU
Holy Cross at Boston College – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
SC State at Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Clemson – 2:15pm, ACCN
Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC
WMU at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN
Lafayette at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Cincinnati at Pitt – 6:30pm, The CW
Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7:30pm, ACCN
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
Virginia at Maryland – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ABC
Louisville vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) – 12pm, BTN
VMI at NC State – 2pm, The CW
Minnesota at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Northwestern at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Georgia Tech at Mississippi – 7:30pm, SECN
Pitt at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC
Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC
Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN
