Abilene Christian adds UIW to 2023 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have added the UIW Cardinals to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Abilene Christian will host UIW at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the 12th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Abilene Christian also announced that their season-opening non-conference contest at home against the Northern Colorado Bears has been moved up two days and will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 31.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Abilene Christian will travel to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 9, the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 30, and the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 18.

The announcement of Abilene Christian’s complete 2023 ASUN-WAC football schedule with dates was made in December. The Wildcats will open ASUN-WAC action on Sept. 23 on the road against Central Arkansas. Other conference contests on the road include Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 21 and Southern Utah on Sept. 28,

ASUN-WAC opponents scheduled to visit Abilene in 2023 include North Alabama on Oct. 14, Utah Tech on Nov. 4, and Tarleton State on Nov. 11.

UIW has also completed their 2023 football schedule with the addition of the game against Abilene Christian. The remainder of UIW’s non-conference slate includes UTEP (Sept. 2) and Northern Colorado (Sept. 9) on the road and a home tilt against North American (Sept. 23).

In Southland Conference action, UIW will host Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 7), Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 14), Nicholls (Nov. 4), and Northwestern State (Nov. 11) and will travel to McNeese (Oct. 21), Lamar (Oct. 28), and HCU (Nov. 18).

Football Schedules