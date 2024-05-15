ABC sets kickoff time, TV for six college football matchups in 2024

ABC has announced kickoff times and TV for six additional college football matchups in 2024, which includes two neutral-site games.

ESPN previously announced a slate of games for the first couple of weeks of the season that included five contests on ABC. That announcement was made on Tuesday.

Games announced today include four SEC matchups, one SEC-ACC neutral-site game, and the American Championship Game.

Below are the games announced today (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Texas A&M at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Georgia at Kentucky – 7:30pm ABC

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Georgia at Alabama* – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Florida vs. Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

American Championship Game – 8pm, ABC

* Previously announced.

More kickoff times and television designations may continue to trickle out over the next two weeks. The bulk of the first three weeks of the 2024 college football schedule along with special date games will be announced on Thursday, May 30.

The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6.

