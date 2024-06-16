2024 UFL Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2024 UFL Championship Game is set and will feature the Birmingham Stallions taking on the San Antonio Brahmas. The contest is the inaugural title game for the combined USFL and XFL spring league.

Birmingham and San Antonio meet for the championship at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The game will be televised nationally by FOX and FOX Deportes at 5:00pm ET. It will also be available to stream via the FOX Sports app.

On the call for the UFL Championship will be broadcaster Curt Menefee and analyst Joel Klatt. Menefee and Klatt will be joined by former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Brock Huard, who will report from the sidelines.

The two-time USFL champion Birmingham Stallions advanced to the UFL Championship Game after defeating the Michigan Panthers, 31-18, in the USFL Conference Championship on Saturday, June 8. In the XFL Conference Championship, which was played on Sunday, June 9, the San Antonio Brahmas defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks, 25-15.

In their only meeting during the 2024 regular-season, the San Antonio Brahmas defeated the Birmingham Stallions, 18-9, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Birmingham Stallions are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the San Antonio Brahmas.

