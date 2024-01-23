search

2024 SWAC football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley - January 23, 2024
SWAC Football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced their 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M.

Each SWAC team will continue to play eight conference games, which includes five games against opponents within their division and three games against opponents from the opposite division.

The 2024 Pepsi SWAC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be hosted by the SWAC member with the highest ranking that qualifies for the title game.

2024 SWAC Football Schedules

SWAC East

SWAC West

2024 SWAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Aug. 31
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M

Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern at Prairie View A&M

Saturday, Sept. 28
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State
Jackson State at Texas Southern

Saturday, Oct. 5
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
Florida A&M at Alabama State
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State

Saturday, Oct. 12
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
Alcorn State at Grambling State
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern at Texas Southern

Saturday, Oct. 19
Alcorn State at Southern
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
Florida A&M at Jackson State

Saturday, Oct. 26
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Southern at Florida A&M
Grambling State at Texas Southern

Saturday, Nov. 2
Southern at Alabama A&M
Alabama State at Alcorn State
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State
Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
Texas Southern at Florida A&M
Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Alabama State at Grambling State
Texas Southern at Alcorn State
Bethune-Cookman at Southern
Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Saturday, Nov. 16
Grambling State at Alabama A&M
Jackson State at Alabama State
Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M

Saturday, Nov. 23
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
Jackson State at Alcorn State
Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Nov. 30
Grambling State vs. Southern

Saturday, Dec. 7
Pepsi SWAC Football Championship

SWAC Football Schedule

