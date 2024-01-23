2024 SWAC football schedule announced

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced their 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M.
Each SWAC team will continue to play eight conference games, which includes five games against opponents within their division and three games against opponents from the opposite division.
The 2024 Pepsi SWAC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be hosted by the SWAC member with the highest ranking that qualifies for the title game.
2024 SWAC Football Schedules
SWAC East
- 2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
- 2024 Alabama State Football Schedule
- 2024 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule
- 2024 Florida A&M Football Schedule
- 2024 Jackson State Football Schedule
- 2024 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule
SWAC West
- 2024 Alcorn State Football Schedule
- 2024 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule
- 2024 Grambling State Football Schedule
- 2024 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule
- 2024 Southern Football Schedule
- 2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule
2024 SWAC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern at Prairie View A&M
Saturday, Sept. 28
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State
Jackson State at Texas Southern
Saturday, Oct. 5
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
Florida A&M at Alabama State
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State
Saturday, Oct. 12
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
Alcorn State at Grambling State
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern at Texas Southern
Saturday, Oct. 19
Alcorn State at Southern
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
Florida A&M at Jackson State
Saturday, Oct. 26
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Southern at Florida A&M
Grambling State at Texas Southern
Saturday, Nov. 2
Southern at Alabama A&M
Alabama State at Alcorn State
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State
Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
Texas Southern at Florida A&M
Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Alabama State at Grambling State
Texas Southern at Alcorn State
Bethune-Cookman at Southern
Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M
Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
Saturday, Nov. 16
Grambling State at Alabama A&M
Jackson State at Alabama State
Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M
Saturday, Nov. 23
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
Jackson State at Alcorn State
Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Saturday, Nov. 30
Grambling State vs. Southern
Saturday, Dec. 7
Pepsi SWAC Football Championship