2024 SWAC football schedule announced

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced their 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M.

Each SWAC team will continue to play eight conference games, which includes five games against opponents within their division and three games against opponents from the opposite division.

The 2024 Pepsi SWAC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be hosted by the SWAC member with the highest ranking that qualifies for the title game.

2024 SWAC Football Schedules

SWAC East

SWAC West

2024 SWAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M

Saturday, Sept. 21

Southern at Prairie View A&M

Saturday, Sept. 28

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State

Jackson State at Texas Southern

Saturday, Oct. 5

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State

Florida A&M at Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State

Saturday, Oct. 12

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State

Alcorn State at Grambling State

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Southern at Texas Southern

Saturday, Oct. 19

Alcorn State at Southern

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State

Florida A&M at Jackson State

Saturday, Oct. 26

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman

Southern at Florida A&M

Grambling State at Texas Southern

Saturday, Nov. 2

Southern at Alabama A&M

Alabama State at Alcorn State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern at Florida A&M

Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alabama State at Grambling State

Texas Southern at Alcorn State

Bethune-Cookman at Southern

Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Saturday, Nov. 16

Grambling State at Alabama A&M

Jackson State at Alabama State

Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M

Saturday, Nov. 23

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

Jackson State at Alcorn State

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Nov. 30

Grambling State vs. Southern

Saturday, Dec. 7

Pepsi SWAC Football Championship

