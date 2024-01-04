2024 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2024 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.

For the third consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.

Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2024 Sun Belt football schedule will be released no later than, Friday, March 1.

2024 Sun Belt Opponents

* Cross-division opponents in italics.

EAST DIVISION

Appalachian State

Home: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, South Alabama

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Louisiana

Coastal Carolina

Home: App State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Louisiana

Away: Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State, Troy

Georgia Southern

Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Troy

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama

Georgia State

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Arkansas State

Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State

James Madison

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Southern Miss

Away: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, ULM

Marshall

Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, ULM

Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Southern Miss

Old Dominion

Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State

Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Arkansas State

WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State

Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Old Dominion

Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia State

Louisiana

Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, App State

Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Coastal Carolina

South Alabama

Home: Troy, Texas State, ULM, Georgia Southern

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, App State

Southern Miss

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Marshall

Away: Troy, Texas State, ULM, James Madison

Texas State

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Georgia State

Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Old Dominion

Troy

Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Coastal Carolina

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia Southern

ULM

Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, James Madison

Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Marshall