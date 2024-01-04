2024 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2024 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.
For the third consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.
Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2024 Sun Belt football schedule will be released no later than, Friday, March 1.
2024 Sun Belt Opponents
* Cross-division opponents in italics.
EAST DIVISION
Home: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, South Alabama
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Louisiana
Home: App State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Louisiana
Away: Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State, Troy
Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Troy
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Arkansas State
Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Southern Miss
Away: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, ULM
Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, ULM
Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Southern Miss
Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State
Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Arkansas State
WEST DIVISION
Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Old Dominion
Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia State
Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, App State
Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Coastal Carolina
Home: Troy, Texas State, ULM, Georgia Southern
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, App State
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Marshall
Away: Troy, Texas State, ULM, James Madison
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Georgia State
Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Old Dominion
Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Coastal Carolina
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia Southern
Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, James Madison
Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Marshall
The Sun Belt should add Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin in 2025 so that these games can be on Thanksgiving weekend:
Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State-Southern Miss
Eastern Kentucky-Marshall
Georgia Southern-Georgia State
James Madison-Old Dominion
Louisiana-ULM
South Alabama-Troy
Stephen F. Austin-Texas State
You’ve made this comment about a dozen times. Move on please. The Sun Belt is not listening.
Go Georgia Southern Eagles!!!
Good News Z-Man As a Georgia Southern Fan would like to see them play cross state rival Georgia State on Thanksgiving Weekend.