2024 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Mercer at Chattanooga.

For the 2024 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season. The 2024 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each SoCon member will play four non-league games for a total of 12 contests.

The 2024 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

2024 SoCon Football Schedules



2024 SoCon Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Mercer at Chattanooga



Saturday, Sept. 21

The Citadel at Mercer



Saturday, Sept. 28

ETSU at The Citadel

Samford at Furman

Mercer at Wofford



Saturday, Oct. 5

VMI at Samford

Wofford at Western Carolina

Chattanooga at ETSU

Furman at The Citadel



Saturday, Oct. 12

The Citadel at Western Carolina

Samford at ETSU

Chattanooga at Furman

VMI at Wofford



Saturday, Oct. 19

Wofford at Chattanooga

Mercer at Samford

Western Carolina at Furman

The Citadel at VMI



Saturday, Oct. 26

Samford at The Citadel

ETSU at Wofford

Western Carolina at Mercer

VMI at Chattanooga



Saturday, Nov. 2

Chattanooga at Western Carolina

Wofford at Samford

ETSU at Mercer

Furman at VMI



Saturday, Nov. 9

Wofford at Furman

Western Carolina at ETSU

Chattanooga at The Citadel

Mercer at VMI



Saturday, Nov. 16

Samford at Chattanooga

VMI at Western Carolina

The Citadel at Wofford

Furman at ETSU



Saturday, Nov. 23

ETSU at VMI

Furman at Mercer

Western Carolina at Samford

SoCon Football Schedule