2024 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Mercer at Chattanooga.
For the 2024 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.
With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season. The 2024 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each SoCon member will play four non-league games for a total of 12 contests.
The 2024 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.
2024 SoCon Football Schedules
- 2024 Chattanooga Football Schedule
- 2024 ETSU Football Schedule
- 2024 Furman Football Schedule
- 2024 Mercer Football Schedule
- 2024 Samford Football Schedule
- 2024 The Citadel Football Schedule
- 2024 VMI Football Schedule
- 2024 Western Carolina Football Schedule
- 2024 Wofford Football Schedule
2024 SoCon Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mercer at Chattanooga
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Citadel at Mercer
Saturday, Sept. 28
ETSU at The Citadel
Samford at Furman
Mercer at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 5
VMI at Samford
Wofford at Western Carolina
Chattanooga at ETSU
Furman at The Citadel
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Citadel at Western Carolina
Samford at ETSU
Chattanooga at Furman
VMI at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wofford at Chattanooga
Mercer at Samford
Western Carolina at Furman
The Citadel at VMI
Saturday, Oct. 26
Samford at The Citadel
ETSU at Wofford
Western Carolina at Mercer
VMI at Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 2
Chattanooga at Western Carolina
Wofford at Samford
ETSU at Mercer
Furman at VMI
Saturday, Nov. 9
Wofford at Furman
Western Carolina at ETSU
Chattanooga at The Citadel
Mercer at VMI
Saturday, Nov. 16
Samford at Chattanooga
VMI at Western Carolina
The Citadel at Wofford
Furman at ETSU
Saturday, Nov. 23
ETSU at VMI
Furman at Mercer
Western Carolina at Samford