2024 SEC Spring football game schedule announced

The 2024 SEC Spring football game schedule has been announced, which incudes 11 games that will be streamed or televised live by the ESPN networks.

Spring football game action in the SEC kicks off on Saturday, March 16 with Missouri’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game. The game is set for 2:00pm ET/1:00pm CT and it will be streamed by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Alabama’s A-Day Spring Game is the only SEC contest scheduled to be televised nationally on one of the regular ESPN networks. The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 and it will be televised by ESPN at 4:00pm ET.

Other SEC teams slated to hit the gridiron on April 13 include Florida (1:00pm), Tennessee (1:00pm), Kentucky (1:00pm), Arkansas (1:00pm), LSU (2:00pm), and Ole Miss (4:00pm).

Mississippi State and Texas A&M are slated to play their Spring tilts on Saturday, April 20 at 1:00pm ET and 2:00pm ET, respectively.

Rather than traditional Spring games, Auburn and Vanderbilt will produce All-Access shows. Details on air dates and networks will be announced at a later date.

Oklahoma and Texas, which are set to officially join the SEC on July 1, 2024, will also have their Spring games televised and/or streamed on Saturday, April 20 at 2:00pm ET. Texas’ game will be televised by the Longhorn Network, while Oklahoma’s contest will be streamed via SoonerVision on ESPN+.

Below is the schedule of SEC Spring football games for the 2024 season.

2024 SEC Spring Football Game Schedule

* All times Eastern. Listings subject to change.

Saturday, March 16

Missouri – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, April 13

Arkansas – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Florida – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

LSU – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Alabama – 4pm, ESPN

Ole Miss – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, April 20

Mississippi State – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Texas A&M – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

