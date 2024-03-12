The 2024 SEC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each SEC team.

The 2024 season will be the first for the SEC as a 16-team league with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. SEC teams will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents, with the format and rotations likely seeing a change for 2025 and beyond.

The 2024 season gets underway for the SEC in Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 31 with 15 of the 16 teams in action. LSU kicks off its season the following day on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Note that the SEC will likely move at least one game to Thursday, Aug. 29 at some point this Spring.

Saturday of Week 1 (Aug. 31) features several good non-conference games. The Florida Gators host the Miami Hurricanes at home in Gainesville, the Texas A&M Aggies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in College Station, Texas, while the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers in a neutral-site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the LSU Tigers will take on the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. That contest is already set for a 7:30pm ET kickoff on ABC.

The first conference game of the 2024 season is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 (Week 2) when the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 2024 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The SEC eliminates divisional standings in 2024 and will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the championship.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules