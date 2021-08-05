2024 Notre Dame-Navy football game to be played at MetLife Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Navy Midshipmen football game in 2024 will be played at MetLife Stadium, Navy announced on Thursday.

Notre Dame and Navy will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The stadium is the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

“We return to MetLife Stadium with great enthusiasm and high expectations for a typical hard fought traditional matchup,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “The stadium’s thrilling environment, a sold-out venue and the pageantry of college football at its best always makes this experience one of the season’s finest. It’s always a wonderful college football day when we visit New Jersey to play the Irish. Many thanks to (MetLife Stadium president and CEO) Ron VanDeVeen and his staff for this most appreciated invitation.”

The 2024 Notre Dame-Navy game will mark the first time the two schools have played at MetLife Stadium since 2010 and it will be their eighth overall matchup there.

“We are thrilled to host the Navy-Notre Dame football game and bring this storied rivalry back to New Jersey,” said VanDeVeen. “We look forward to welcoming these esteemed programs and their fans back to MetLife Stadium for another memorable game day.”

Notre Dame and Navy are scheduled to meet for the 94th time on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish currently lead the overall series 79-13-1.

