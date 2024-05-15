2024 NFL Strength of Schedule rankings for all 32 teams have been calculated for the upcoming season, and a couple of different methods are available.

The first method, the winning percentage method, is not an exact science due to player trades, free agency, injuries, and the draft. This method is based solely on the combined record of a team’s opponents from the previous season.

Below are the strength of schedule rankings using the winning percentage method, which includes the combined opponent record and winning percentage from the 2023 season. These rankings are listed from toughest (1) to easiest (T-31).

Winning Percentage Method

Rank Team Opp. Record (2023) Opp. Winning % (2023) 1 Browns 158-131 .547 2 Ravens 155-134 .536 3 Steelers 154-135 .533 T-4 Texans 152-137 .526 T-4 Packers 152-137 .526 T-6 Giants 149-140 .516 T-6 Bills 149-140 .516 T-8 Jaguars 148-141 .512 T-8 Raiders 148-141 .512 T-8 Patriots 148-141 .512 11 Lions 147-142 .509 T-12 Rams 146-143 .505 T-12 49ers 146-143 .505 T-12 Cowboys 146-143 .505 T-12 Jets 146-143 .505 T-16 Bengals 145-144 .502 T-16 Commanders 145-144 .502 T-16 Vikings 145-144 .502 T-16 Chiefs 145-144 .502 20 Broncos 143-146 .495 T-21 Colts 142-147 .491 T-21 Eagles 142-147 .491 T-21 Titans 142-147 .491 T-24 Cardinals 141-148 .488 T-24 Seahawks 141-148 .488 T-24 Dolphins 141-148 .488 T-27 Buccaneers 138-151 .478 T-27 Chargers 138-151 .478 T-29 Panthers 135-154 .467 T-29 Bears 135-154 .467 T-31 Saints 131-158 .453 T-31 Falcons 131-158 .453

The Cleveland Browns have the toughest schedule in 2024 using the winning percentage method, just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers are tied for fourth, while the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are tied for sixth.

The distance from first (Cleveland) to sixth-place (Giants and Bills) is nine games in the win column.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have the easiest schedule in 2024, according to the winning percentage method.

Sharp Football Analysis offers an alternative NFL strength of schedule ranking this season based on projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.

Sharp uses 2024 Vegas projected win totals because this method is “…much better than so many widely used metrics that use the previous season’s record.” Below are their rankings using that method, ranked from easiest (1) to toughest (32).

Projected Win Totals Method

Rank Team Line Over Odds Implied Line 1 Falcons 9.5 -140 9.8 2 Chargers 8.5 -160 8.9 3 Bears 8.5 -130 8.7 4 Jets 9.5 -115 9.55 5 Saints 7.5 -120 7.6 6 Bengals 10.5 -120 10.6 7 Colts 8.5 +110 8.3 8 Dolphins 9.5 -145 9.85 9 Eagles 10.5 +105 10.35 10 Panthers 4.5 -135 4.75 11 Buccaneers 8.5 +125 8.15 12 Chiefs 11.5 -110 11.5 13 Commanders 6.5 -120 6.6 14 Jaguars 8.5 -125 8.65 15 Seahawks 7.5 -110 7.5 16 Cardinals 6.5 -120 6.6 17 Rams 8.5 -110 8.5 18 49ers 11.5 +125 11.15 19 Packers 10.5 +130 10.1 20 Giants 6.5 +115 6.25 21 Lions 10.5 -110 10.5 22 Cowboys 10.5 +100 10.4 23 Bills 10.5 -120 10.6 24 Raiders 6.5 -135 6.75 25 Broncos 5.5 -135 5.75 26 Texans 9.5 -140 9.8 27 Titans 6.5 +125 6.15 28 Vikings 6.5 -135 6.75 29 Ravens 11.5 +110 11.3 30 Browns 8.5 -130 8.7 31 Patriots 4.5 -150 4.87 32 Steelers 8.5 -120 8.6

Using the Vegas win total method, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in 2024, while the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest.

To compare, the Steelers have the toughest schedule using Vegas win totals, while they have the third-toughest slate using the winning percentage method. The Atlanta Falcons, who are deemed to have the easiest schedule using Vegas win totals, are tied for last using the winning percentage method.

The 2024 NFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, May 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

