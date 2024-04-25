2024 NFL Draft schedule: TV, how to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft Schedule is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 25.

This seasons draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Round one of the 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 26. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 27.

The Chicago Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:

1. Chicago (from Carolina)

2. Washington

3. New England

4. Arizona

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee

8. Atlanta

9. Chicago

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota

12. Denver

13. Las Vegas

14. New Orleans

15. Indianapolis

16. Seattle

17. Jacksonville

18. Cincinnati

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh

21. Miami

22. Philadelphia

23. Minnesota (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas

25. Green Bay

26. Tampa Bay

27. Arizona (from Houston)

28. Buffalo

29. Detroit

30. Baltimore

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.

The NFL schedule release 2024 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 6.

TIMING

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection

