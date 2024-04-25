2024 NFL Draft schedule: TV, how to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft Schedule is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 25.
This seasons draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Round one of the 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.
Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 26. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 27.
The Chicago Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:
1. Chicago (from Carolina)
2. Washington
3. New England
4. Arizona
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee
8. Atlanta
9. Chicago
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota
12. Denver
13. Las Vegas
14. New Orleans
15. Indianapolis
16. Seattle
17. Jacksonville
18. Cincinnati
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh
21. Miami
22. Philadelphia
23. Minnesota (from Cleveland through Houston)
24. Dallas
25. Green Bay
26. Tampa Bay
27. Arizona (from Houston)
28. Buffalo
29. Detroit
30. Baltimore
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.
The NFL schedule release 2024 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 6.
2024 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE
Round 1 – Thursday, April 25
- Time: 8:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 26
- Time: 7:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 27
- Time: 12:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+
TIMING
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
- Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection
