2024 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2024 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Central Connecticut at Saint Francis U.

For the 2024 season, the Robert Morris Colonials return to the NEC, while the Merrimack Warriors and Sacred Heart Pioneers depart. Sacred Heart will play as an FCS Independent this season, while Merrimack’s status is uncertain.

As a result, the NEC football schedule for the 2024 season will feature seven conference members playing a full round-robin schedule, which results in six conference games per team.

NEC members in 2024 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Robert Morris Colonials, Saint Francis U. Red Flash, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.

NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (UMass), Duquesne (Toledo, Boston College), LIU (TCU), Merrimack (Air Force, UConn), Robert Morris (Utah State), Saint Francis (Kent State, Eastern Michigan), and Wagner (UMass).

15 previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Saint Francis U. at Dayton (Aug. 31)

Edinboro at Robert Morris (Sept. 7)

Wagner at Delaware State (Sept. 14)

Sacred Heart at Stonehill (Sept. 21)

West Virginia Wesleyan at Duquesne (Sept. 21)

Frostburg at Robert Morris (Sept. 28)

Wagner at Florida Atlantic (Sept. 28)

Saint Francis U. at Delaware State (Oct. 5)

Delaware State at Robert Morris (Oct. 12)

Sacred Heart at CCSU (Oct. 12)

Stonehill at Merrimack (Oct. 19)

Merrimack at Robert Morris (Nov. 2)

Sacred Heart at Duquesne (Nov. 2)

LIU at Sacred Heart (Nov. 9)

Sacred Heart at Saint Francis U. (Nov. 23)

2024 NEC Football Schedules

NEC Football Schedule (Composite)