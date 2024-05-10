2024 FIU at Liberty football game moved to Tuesday

The 2024 FIU Panthers at Liberty Flames football game has been moved to Thursday, Liberty has officially announced.

The FIU-Liberty matchup, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, will now be played one day earlier on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and the two schools will face off at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET and the television designation will be announced at a later date.

The game will be televised by one of Conference USA’s partners — CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Conference USA’s entire schedule during the month of October will be played during the midweek for the second season in a row.

FIU and Liberty first met on the gridiron in 2020 in Lynchburg, which resulted in a 36-34 Flames victory, and then a second time three seasons later in 2023 in Miami, also a Flames win, 38-6.

Liberty is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home at Williams Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Campbell Camels of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

FIU kicks off its 2024 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten Conference.

