The 2024 FBS Independents Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each FBS Independent team.

There are three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent teams for the 2024 season — Notre Dame, UConn, and UMass. Army joins the American Athletic Conference this season after competing for 19 seasons as an FBS Independent.

All three FBS Independent teams will kickoff their seasons in Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are slated to travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The UConn Huskies will also open their season on the road when they visit the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

The UMass Minutemen are the only Independent team that will kickoff their 2024 slate at home. UMass will play host to the Eastern Michigan Eagles at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

The 2024 SEC Football Helmet Schedule was previously released. The remaining college football helmet schedules for the 2024 season will be released over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules