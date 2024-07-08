2024 college football media days schedule

The 2024 college football season kicks off in just under seven weeks. But ahead of that, it’s time for each conference to hold their media days, otherwise known as “talking season.”

The Big 12 will kick things off with their two-day event on Tuesday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 10.

Below is the complete schedule of media days for the 2024 season:

ACC

ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 and will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:

Monday, July 22

Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU

ACC Network: Noon-4pm ET, 8-9pm ET (also ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 23

California, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech

ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET

Wednesday, July 24

Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest

ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET

Thursday, July 25

Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

ACC Network: 9am-3pm ET

AMERICAN

The American Athletic Conference media days is slated for Monday, July 22 through Tuesday, July 23 at the Loews Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage on Tuesday, July 23 from 9am to 2pm ET.

A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.

BIG 12

The Big 12 football media days will be held Tuesday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide television coverage from 1pm ET through 5pm ET on Tuesday and from 1:30pm ET to 5pm ET on Wednesday.

Below is the schedule for each day:

Tuesday, July 9

TCU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State

Wednesday, July 10

Colorado, Kansas, West Virginia, BYU, UCF, Baylor, Houston, Arizona

BIG TEN

The Big Ten will hold their annual media days on Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 23

Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Wednesday, July 24

Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, USC

Thursday, July 25

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23. The event will be held at the home of PGA America in Frisco, Texas.

All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen from 11 am to 3pm ET.

MAC

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual media days on Friday, July 19 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event is scheduled for 9:00am to 1:30pm ET.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media live on ESPN+. Additional coverage is slated for 11am to 1:30pm ET.

MOUNTAIN WEST

The 2024 Mountain West football media days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 through Thursday, July 11 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Student-athletes will participate in interviews on Wednesday, followed by the head coaches on Thursday.

Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by the Mountain West Network.

SEC

The SEC will hold their annual media days event on Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Live coverage of the event each day will be provided by the SEC Network from 7am to 7pm ET. Additionally, ESPN2 and the SEC Network will have coverage on Wednesday from 8-9pm ET.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Monday, July 15

LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 16

Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Wednesday, July 17

Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas

Thursday, July 18

Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Tuesday, July 23 through Wednesday, July 24 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+ from 10:30am through 1pm ET each day.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 23

App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

Wednesday, July 24

Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy

