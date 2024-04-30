2024 Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State football game moved to Thursday

The 2024 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks football game has been moved to Thursday, Jacksonville State has officially announced.

The Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the two will face off at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala. The kickoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State first met on the gridiron in 2016 in Jacksonville and then a second time seven seasons later in 2023. The Gamecocks won the first contest 27-26 at home before the Chanticleers evened the series with a 30-16 victory in the most recent matchup.

The Chanticleers-Gamecocks contest last season was the first of a home-and-home series, with the 2024 matchup serving as the conclusion of the two-game contract.

Following the season-opener against Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State will travel to face the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Gamecocks will then visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 14 before hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 21 to wrap up non-conference action.

Nine days after opening the season at Jax State, the Chanticleers will kickoff their home schedule at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., against the William & Mary Tribe. Coastal Carolina will finish up non-league play when they visit the Temple Owls on Sept. 14 and host the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 21.

