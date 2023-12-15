2024 CFL schedule announced

The 2024 CFL schedule has officially been announced. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 6, 2024 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

The Canadian Football League will again play their normal, 21-week regular season in 2024. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL plays a three-week preseason where each teams plays twice, this season from Monday, May 20 through Saturday, June 1. The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first preseason contest on May 20.

The CFL playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, and will culminate with the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17. The game will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“This past year established new highs for our great game and set new benchmarks for what fun, fast and entertaining could be,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We couldn’t be more excited to carry forward that momentum and energy into 2024 with brand new events, bigger thrills and more can’t miss, unforgettable moments.”

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN in English and via RDS in French. In the United States, fans can watch select games via CBS Sports Network, while the remaining contests will be streamed via CFL+.

Check out the Canadian Football League schedules at the links below.

2024 CFL Team Schedules

