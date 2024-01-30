2024 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2024 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with UCF at TCU.
Beginning in 2024, the Big 12 will expand from 14 to 16 teams with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The four Pac-12 schools join returning members Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia.
Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2024 include Arizona at Kansas State, Mississippi State at Arizona State, Baylor at Utah, BYU at SMU, Pitt at Cincinnati, Colorado at Nebraska, Houston at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Iowa, Kansas at Illinois, Kansas State at Tulane, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, TCU at Stanford, Texas Tech at Washington State, UCF at Florida, Utah at Utah State, and Penn State at West Virginia.
The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.
Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2024.
2024 Big 12 Football Schedules
- 2024 Arizona Football Schedule
- 2024 Arizona State Football Schedule
- 2024 Baylor Football Schedule
- 2024 BYU Football Schedule
- 2024 Cincinnati Football Schedule
- 2024 Colorado Football Schedule
- 2024 Houston Football Schedule
- 2024 Iowa State Football Schedule
- 2024 Kansas Football Schedule
- 2024 Kansas State Football Schedule
- 2024 Oklahoma State Football Schedule
- 2024 TCU Football Schedule
- 2024 Texas Tech Football Schedule
- 2024 UCF Football Schedule
- 2024 Utah Football Schedule
- 2024 West Virginia Football Schedule
2024 Big 12 Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024
UCF at TCU
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024
Arizona State at Texas Tech
Baylor at Colorado
Houston at Cincinnati
Kansas at West Virginia
Kansas State at BYU
Utah at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024
Arizona at Utah
BYU at Baylor
Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Colorado at UCF
Iowa State at Houston
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
TCU at Kansas
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024
Baylor at Iowa State
Houston at TCU (or Fri.)
Kansas at Arizona State
Texas Tech at Arizona
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024
Arizona at BYU
Cincinnati at UCF
Iowa State at West Virginia
Kansas State at Colorado
Utah at Arizona State (or Fri.)
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Arizona State at Cincinnati
Baylor at Texas Tech
UCF at Iowa State
Colorado at Arizona
Houston at Kansas
Kansas State at West Virginia
Oklahoma State at BYU (or Fri.)
TCU at Utah
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
BYU at UCF
Cincinnati at Colorado
Kansas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Texas Tech at TCU
Utah at Houston
West Virginia at Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
Arizona at UCF
Arizona State at Oklahoma State
Kansas State at Houston
TCU at Baylor
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
BYU at Utah
UCF at Arizona State
Colorado at Texas Tech
Iowa State at Kansas
Oklahoma State at TCU
West Virginia at Cincinnati (or Thu-Fri)
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024
Arizona State at Kansas State
Baylor at West Virginia
Cincinnati at Iowa State
Houston at Arizona (or Thu-Fri)
Kansas at BYU
Utah at Colorado
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Arizona at TCU
Baylor at Houston
BYU at Arizona State
UCF at West Virginia
Cincinnati at Kansas State
Colorado at Kansas
Iowa State at Utah
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
Oklahoma State at Colorado
Utah at UCF
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024
Arizona State at Arizona
Houston at BYU
Kansas at Baylor
Kansas State at Iowa State
TCU at Cincinnati
West Virginia at Texas Tech
2024 Big 12 football schedule pic.twitter.com/CpMNtXDUjf
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) January 30, 2024
“Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2024 include Arizona at Kansas State, …Baylor at Utah”
???
Yes, they are previously scheduled non-conference games that won’t count in the Big 12 standings.
Baylor-Utah is the back end of a home&home started last season. Schools requested to be able to complete the agreement.
Ariz v K-St was a home&home already on the schedule. Schools wanted to play the agreement as non-conference so they did not have to find replacement on short notice.
The last weekend is certainly not great–where is Rivalry Week. It looks like the only true rival game is ASU-UA.
Not sure why Kansas can’t play Kansas State on that Saturday.
Would love to see the Texas schools play each other, too, but I know, with 18 teams, this is not easy.
Why not a true rivalry week like the other “Power 4” conferences?
Iowa State at Colorado
Utah at BYU
Arizona State at Arizona
Houston at UCF
Kansas State at Kansas
TCU at Baylor
West Virginia at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
It’s not perfect but better than what the league has scheduled.
That a fantastic suggestion.
This is what I would have done:
Friday
Colorado-Kansas
Houston-UCF
Saturday
Arizona-Arizona State
Baylor-TCU
BYU-Utah
Cincinnati-West Virginia
Iowa State-Kansas State
Oklahoma State-Texas Tech
I would also have each of those games as a protected rivalry in a 3/6/6 scheduling format, so they play on the last weekend of the season each year.
For whatever reason, the Big 12 has never fully embraced the concept of rivalry week, at least recently.
I find the last weekend game matchups to be curious. So many opportunities for rivalry games, and the Big XII seems to think “nah, we got this”.
Sure there are some teams that may not have a natural rivalry game to be played. But AZ vs AZ St, K vs K-State, BYU vs Utah (or even Utah vs Colorado). Some real slam dunks there were passed up, and I can’t quite figure out why.
The Big 12 should drop to 7 conference games with the 16 teams organized into pods as follows:
Central: Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
East: Cincinnati, Iowa State, UCF, West Virginia
Texas: Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech
West: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Utah
Each team would play its pod rivals every year and rotate among the other pods on a 6-year schedule. Each year two pairings of pods would be paired with each other.
The drop to 7 conference games by the Big 12 and SEC is mainly to pave the way for lots more OOC games against other power conference teams but also to preserve rivalries that would otherwise be lost to realignment like Bedlam. It could also lead to the Border War between KU and Mizzou being revived annually.
Also these could be the Thanksgiving weekend games:
Arizona-Arizona State
BYU-Utah
Cincinnati-Iowa State
Colorado-Oklahoma State
Kansas-Kansas State
UCF-West Virginia
The Texas schools can take turns playing each other at the end of the season, since there are no two rivalries that really stand out among them.
Meanwhile the pod rotation would look like this to avoid repeating matchups set to be played as OOC contests:
2024, 2027: Central VS. Texas, East VS. West
2025, 2028: Central VS. East, Texas VS. West
2026, 2029: Central VS. West, East VS. Texas
The regional pod head-to-head winners would get automatic bids to the following Big 12 bowls, provided they are eligible and not in the CFP:
Central: Liberty
East: Pop-Tarts
Texas: Alamo
West: Guaranteed Rate
9 Conference game schedule are 114% meaningful 7 definitely will not work in College Football. Only time I like Out Of Conference games is at beginning of season. I will be happy should Oklahoma state will play Big 12 teams like Colorado,Houston or West Virginia on Thanksgiving Weekend I really like Cowboys to play various opponents however I,m excited that Arizona State/Arizona will play on Thanksgiving Weekend.
I think they will add more but I would have expected more Thursday and Friday games. With this many members 1 Thursday or Friday game a week is what I would expect