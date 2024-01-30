2024 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2024 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with UCF at TCU.

Beginning in 2024, the Big 12 will expand from 14 to 16 teams with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The four Pac-12 schools join returning members Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia.

Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2024 include Arizona at Kansas State, Mississippi State at Arizona State, Baylor at Utah, BYU at SMU, Pitt at Cincinnati, Colorado at Nebraska, Houston at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Iowa, Kansas at Illinois, Kansas State at Tulane, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, TCU at Stanford, Texas Tech at Washington State, UCF at Florida, Utah at Utah State, and Penn State at West Virginia.

The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2024.

2024 Big 12 Football Schedules

2024 Big 12 Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

UCF at TCU

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

Arizona State at Texas Tech

Baylor at Colorado

Houston at Cincinnati

Kansas at West Virginia

Kansas State at BYU

Utah at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Arizona at Utah

BYU at Baylor

Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Colorado at UCF

Iowa State at Houston

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

TCU at Kansas

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Baylor at Iowa State

Houston at TCU (or Fri.)

Kansas at Arizona State

Texas Tech at Arizona

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Arizona at BYU

Cincinnati at UCF

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas State at Colorado

Utah at Arizona State (or Fri.)

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Arizona State at Cincinnati

Baylor at Texas Tech

UCF at Iowa State

Colorado at Arizona

Houston at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at BYU (or Fri.)

TCU at Utah

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

BYU at UCF

Cincinnati at Colorado

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Texas Tech at TCU

Utah at Houston

West Virginia at Arizona

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Arizona at UCF

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Houston

TCU at Baylor

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

BYU at Utah

UCF at Arizona State

Colorado at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at TCU

West Virginia at Cincinnati (or Thu-Fri)

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Arizona State at Kansas State

Baylor at West Virginia

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Houston at Arizona (or Thu-Fri)

Kansas at BYU

Utah at Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Arizona at TCU

Baylor at Houston

BYU at Arizona State

UCF at West Virginia

Cincinnati at Kansas State

Colorado at Kansas

Iowa State at Utah

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

Oklahoma State at Colorado

Utah at UCF

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Arizona State at Arizona

Houston at BYU

Kansas at Baylor

Kansas State at Iowa State

TCU at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Texas Tech