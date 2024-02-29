2024 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2024 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Army at Florida Atlantic and Temple at Navy.
For the the 2024 season, the Army Black Knights join the American, while the SMU Mustangs depart for the ACC. Army will join existing American members Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.
Even though Army and Navy will now compete in the same conference, the annual Army-Navy Game will continue to be played the second Saturday in December as a non-conference contest. Army and Navy will not meet in the regular-season, but could play in the American Football Championship and then again one week later in the Army-Navy Game in any given season.
Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2024 include Army vs. x, Charlotte at North Carolina, App State at East Carolina, Florida Atlantic at Michigan State, Memphis at Florida State, Navy vs. Notre Dame (in East Rutherford, NJ), North Texas at Texas Tech, Rice at Houston, Temple at Oklahoma, Kansas State at Tulane, Oklahoma State at Tulsa, UAB at Arkansas, USF at Alabama, and UTSA at Texas.
The 2024 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at the home stadium of the team with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.
Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.
2024 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules
2024 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
Alcorn State at UAB
Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane
Northwestern State at Tulsa
Friday, Aug. 30
Lehigh at Army
Saturday, Aug. 31
James Madison at Charlotte
Norfolk State at East Carolina
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State
North Alabama at Memphis
Bucknell at Navy
North Texas at South Alabama
Sam Houston at Rice
Bethune-Cookman at USF
Temple at Oklahoma
Kennesaw State at UTSA
Saturday, Sept. 7
UAB at ULM
Army at Florida Atlantic*
Charlotte at North Carolina
East Carolina at Old Dominion
Troy at Memphis
Temple at Navy*
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas
Texas Southern at Rice
USF at Alabama
UTSA at Texas State
Kansas State at Tulane
Tulsa at Arkansas State
Saturday, Sept. 14
UAB at Arkansas
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
Appalachian State at East Carolina
FIU at Florida Atlantic
Memphis at Florida State
North Texas at Texas Tech
Rice at Houston
USF at Southern Miss
Coastal Carolina at Temple
UTSA at Texas
Tulane at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Saturday, Sept. 21
Rice at Army*
Charlotte at Indiana
East Carolina at Liberty
Florida Atlantic at UConn
Memphis at Navy*
Wyoming at North Texas
Miami (Fla.) at USF
Utah State at Temple
Houston Christian at UTSA
Tulane at Louisiana
Tulsa at Louisiana Tech
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple*
Saturday, Sept. 28
Navy at UAB*
Charlotte at Rice*
UTSA at East Carolina*
Wagner at Florida Atlantic
Middle Tennessee at Memphis
Tulsa at North Texas*
USF at Tulane*
Saturday, Oct. 5
Tulane at UAB*
Army at Tulsa*
East Carolina at Charlotte*
Navy at Air Force
Temple at UConn
Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at USF*
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army*
North Texas at Florida Atlantic*
UTSA at Rice*
Saturday, Oct. 19
UAB at USF*
East Carolina at Army*
Charlotte at Navy*
Florida Atlantic at UTSA*
North Texas at Memphis*
Rice at Tulane*
Tulsa at Temple*
Saturday, Oct. 26
Temple at East Carolina*
Charlotte at Memphis*
Notre Dame at Navy (E. Rutherford, NJ)
Tulane at North Texas*
Rice at UConn
UTSA at Tulsa*
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tulane at Charlotte*
Friday, Nov. 1
USF at Florida Atlantic*
Saturday, Nov. 2
Tulsa at UAB*
Air Force at Army
Memphis at UTSA*
Navy at Rice*
Thursday, Nov. 7
Florida Atlantic at East Carolina*
Friday, Nov. 8
Rice at Memphis*
Saturday, Nov. 9
UConn at UAB
Army at North Texas*
Navy at USF*
Temple at Tulane*
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa*
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA*
Saturday, Nov. 16
UAB at Memphis*
USF at Charlotte*
Florida Atlantic at Temple*
Tulane at Navy*
Saturday, Nov. 23
Notre Dame vs. Army (Bronx, NY)
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic*
East Carolina at North Texas*
Rice at UAB*
Temple at UTSA* (or Fri.)
Tulsa at USF*
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane*
Saturday, Nov. 30
UAB at Charlotte* (or Fri.)
UTSA at Army*
Navy at East Carolina* (or Fri.)
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa*
North Texas at Temple*
USF at Rice* (or Fri.)
Friday, Dec. 6
American Athletic Conference Championship
Saturday, Dec. 14
Navy vs. Army (Landover, MD)
* American contest.
American Football Schedule (Composite)
