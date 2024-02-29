2024 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2024 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Army at Florida Atlantic and Temple at Navy.

For the the 2024 season, the Army Black Knights join the American, while the SMU Mustangs depart for the ACC. Army will join existing American members Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

Even though Army and Navy will now compete in the same conference, the annual Army-Navy Game will continue to be played the second Saturday in December as a non-conference contest. Army and Navy will not meet in the regular-season, but could play in the American Football Championship and then again one week later in the Army-Navy Game in any given season.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2024 include Army vs. x, Charlotte at North Carolina, App State at East Carolina, Florida Atlantic at Michigan State, Memphis at Florida State, Navy vs. Notre Dame (in East Rutherford, NJ), North Texas at Texas Tech, Rice at Houston, Temple at Oklahoma, Kansas State at Tulane, Oklahoma State at Tulsa, UAB at Arkansas, USF at Alabama, and UTSA at Texas.

The 2024 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at the home stadium of the team with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.

2024 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules

Thursday, Aug. 29

Alcorn State at UAB

Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane

Northwestern State at Tulsa

Friday, Aug. 30

Lehigh at Army

Saturday, Aug. 31

James Madison at Charlotte

Norfolk State at East Carolina

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State

North Alabama at Memphis

Bucknell at Navy

North Texas at South Alabama

Sam Houston at Rice

Bethune-Cookman at USF

Temple at Oklahoma

Kennesaw State at UTSA

Saturday, Sept. 7

UAB at ULM

Army at Florida Atlantic*

Charlotte at North Carolina

East Carolina at Old Dominion

Troy at Memphis

Temple at Navy*

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas

Texas Southern at Rice

USF at Alabama

UTSA at Texas State

Kansas State at Tulane

Tulsa at Arkansas State

Saturday, Sept. 14

UAB at Arkansas

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

Appalachian State at East Carolina

FIU at Florida Atlantic

Memphis at Florida State

North Texas at Texas Tech

Rice at Houston

USF at Southern Miss

Coastal Carolina at Temple

UTSA at Texas

Tulane at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rice at Army*

Charlotte at Indiana

East Carolina at Liberty

Florida Atlantic at UConn

Memphis at Navy*

Wyoming at North Texas

Miami (Fla.) at USF

Utah State at Temple

Houston Christian at UTSA

Tulane at Louisiana

Tulsa at Louisiana Tech

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple*

Saturday, Sept. 28

Navy at UAB*

Charlotte at Rice*

UTSA at East Carolina*

Wagner at Florida Atlantic

Middle Tennessee at Memphis

Tulsa at North Texas*

USF at Tulane*

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tulane at UAB*

Army at Tulsa*

East Carolina at Charlotte*

Navy at Air Force

Temple at UConn

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at USF*

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army*

North Texas at Florida Atlantic*

UTSA at Rice*

Saturday, Oct. 19

UAB at USF*

East Carolina at Army*

Charlotte at Navy*

Florida Atlantic at UTSA*

North Texas at Memphis*

Rice at Tulane*

Tulsa at Temple*

Saturday, Oct. 26

Temple at East Carolina*

Charlotte at Memphis*

Notre Dame at Navy (E. Rutherford, NJ)

Tulane at North Texas*

Rice at UConn

UTSA at Tulsa*

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tulane at Charlotte*

Friday, Nov. 1

USF at Florida Atlantic*

Saturday, Nov. 2

Tulsa at UAB*

Air Force at Army

Memphis at UTSA*

Navy at Rice*

Thursday, Nov. 7

Florida Atlantic at East Carolina*

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis*

Saturday, Nov. 9

UConn at UAB

Army at North Texas*

Navy at USF*

Temple at Tulane*

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa*

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA*

Saturday, Nov. 16

UAB at Memphis*

USF at Charlotte*

Florida Atlantic at Temple*

Tulane at Navy*

Saturday, Nov. 23

Notre Dame vs. Army (Bronx, NY)

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic*

East Carolina at North Texas*

Rice at UAB*

Temple at UTSA* (or Fri.)

Tulsa at USF*

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane*

Saturday, Nov. 30

UAB at Charlotte* (or Fri.)

UTSA at Army*

Navy at East Carolina* (or Fri.)

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa*

North Texas at Temple*

USF at Rice* (or Fri.)

Friday, Dec. 6

American Athletic Conference Championship

Saturday, Dec. 14

Navy vs. Army (Landover, MD)

* American contest.

American Football Schedule (Composite)