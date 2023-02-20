2023 XFL Championship Game to be played in San Antonio

The 2023 XFL Championship will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the XFL announced on Sunday.

The Alamodome, home to the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas and college football’s UTSA Roadrunners, has a seating capacity of 64,000. The stadium is expandable to hold a total of 72,000 spectators.

“We are thrilled to announce that San Antonio and the Alamodome will be the host of this season’s inaugural Championship Game,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “I have been so impressed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the fans in San Antonio. We can’t wait to bring together the best of the XFL North and XFL South to compete for the Championship title in an event that will celebrate our players, coaches, and the revival of professional football in San Antonio.”

The XFL Championship Game will match the winners of the North and South divisions on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will be televised nationally by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

“Our inaugural XFL season is officially rolling with our eight teams showing out and representing the passionate fans of their cities,” said Dwayne Johnson, Owner. “From now through May, our athletes have their eyes set on the Championship game and we’re pumped to bring this historic event to the Alamodome. Plus, on a very personal note, I started my wrestling career in San Antonio, specifically at the Alamodome. This was my very first Royal Rumble. The city, the fans – San Antonio and the state of Texas helped shape my career.”

The revamped XFL kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The 10-week schedule concludes on Sunday, April 23, with the two playoff games following on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

“We are proud to partner with Mayor Nirenberg and the Alamodome to bring our inaugural championship to this great city,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “San Antonio knows how to host big events and it will be exciting to see the League’s two best teams come together here to celebrate the XFL.”

“San Antonio is the perfect spot for the XFL’s inaugural championship game, and we are more than ready to host this exciting event,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “From the Alamo to the Riverwalk to the city’s burgeoning culinary scene, XFL fans will have an array of fantastic entertainment options for championship weekend in San Antonio.”

“The Alamodome is built for sports’ biggest championships, from Final Fours to bowl games, so hosting the XFL title game here is a perfect fit,” said Steve Zito, Interim Assistant Executive Director for San Antonio’s Convention Sports & Facilities Department. “For 30 years, the Dome has been home to many of football’s biggest moments and memories, and we couldn’t be happier to host so many more on one of the sport’s biggest stages.”

Week 2 of the XFL season kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 23 with the Seattle Sea Dragons hosting the St. Louis BattleHawks. The game will be broadcast by FX and ESPN+ at 9:00pm ET.

