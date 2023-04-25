2023 Virginia at Maryland football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins football game has been moved to Friday, both schools have officially announced.

The Virginia-Maryland non-conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 15 and the two schools will square off at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. The kickoff time and television designation will be announced later this spring.

Maryland and Virginia first met on the gridiron in 1919 in Charlottesville, Va. The Terrapins defeated the Cavaliers in their most recent contest in 2013, 27-26, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 44-32-2.

Maryland is scheduled to open the 2023 season with non-conference games at home against the Towson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 9.

In Big Ten play in 2023, the Terrapins are set to host Indiana, Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan and travel to Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

Virginia is slated to kickoff their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Cavaliers will also host the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 9 and the William & Mary Tribe on Oct. 7 to round out their non-conference slate.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to host ACC foes NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Virginia Tech and visit Boston College, North Carolina, Miami, and Louisville this season. Virginia’s games against NC State and Louisville will be played on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Football Schedules